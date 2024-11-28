iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.57 and last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 95016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICK. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

