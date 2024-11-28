iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Share Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.30 and traded as low as $59.94. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF shares last traded at $59.99, with a volume of 19,523 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.