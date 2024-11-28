iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $45.31, with a volume of 591383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1867 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
