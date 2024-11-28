iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $45.31, with a volume of 591383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1867 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 187.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,131,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,904 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 15,153.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 953,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,309,000 after purchasing an additional 947,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,596.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 811,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after buying an additional 763,278 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,171,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after buying an additional 621,932 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

