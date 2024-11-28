iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.23 and traded as high as $23.25. iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 124,414 shares trading hands.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1413 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,275,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,676,000 after acquiring an additional 791,102 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 33,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,522 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 130,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 58,725 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

