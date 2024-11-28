iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.23 and traded as high as $23.25. iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 124,414 shares trading hands.
iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23.
iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1413 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF
iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.