iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Down 37.8% in November

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the October 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $297,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SUSC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.24. 128,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,827. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
