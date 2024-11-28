iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Holdings Lowered by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 835,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,523 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.0829 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

