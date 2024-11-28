iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Purchased by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USXF. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 76,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 396,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USXF stock opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

