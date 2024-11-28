iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.88 and last traded at $88.94, with a volume of 201234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.57.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.25.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

