iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.88 and last traded at $88.94, with a volume of 201234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.57.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
