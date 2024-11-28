iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.05 and traded as low as $20.72. iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 7,177 shares trading hands.

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $543,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. increased its position in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 498,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 85,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (CCRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Commodity Enhanced Carry index. The fund tracks an index composed of future contracts on commodities selected from a broad commodity universe based on positive roll yield. CCRV was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

