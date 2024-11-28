iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $49.53.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

