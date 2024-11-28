iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $727,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 359.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.86 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.07.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

