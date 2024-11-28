Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Its product pipeline comprises Cabometyx + Atezolizumab, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of second line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; lenalidomide and rituximab, and Taverik, which is in phase III for the treatment of second line follicular lymphoma; Bylvay, which is in phase III for the treatment of biliary atresia; Dysport, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraine; Fidrisertib, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; Elafibranor, which is in phase II for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as IPN60250; IPN10200, which is in phase II for the treatment of longer-acting neurotoxin aesthetics and therapeutics; IPN60210, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and IPN60260 for the treatment of Viral cholestatic disease and is in phase I clinical trial.

