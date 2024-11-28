Investors Purchase Large Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ENB opened at $42.90 on Thursday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 121.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,585,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,935,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 188,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 33,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,161,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $984,205,000 after purchasing an additional 936,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 816.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 19,344 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

