Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 42,286 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 25,715 shares.The stock last traded at $125.50 and had previously closed at $126.49.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $853.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1,760.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

