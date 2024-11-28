Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

