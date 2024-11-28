Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,804. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.7% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

