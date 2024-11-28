Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,804. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $23.81.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
