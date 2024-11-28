Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 844.4% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Interactive Strength Trading Up 25.5 %

Shares of Interactive Strength stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.03. Interactive Strength has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4,760.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

