Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 844.4% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Interactive Strength Trading Up 25.5 %
Shares of Interactive Strength stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.03. Interactive Strength has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4,760.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Interactive Strength Company Profile
