Insider Selling: Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) EVP Sells $627,200.00 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,200. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $564.38 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.90 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.25 and its 200 day moving average is $442.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Saia by 161.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Saia from $534.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.00.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

