Insider Selling: Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Sells $1,526,019.84 in Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Brett T. Agee sold 91,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $1,526,019.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,446,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,801,865.40. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brett T. Agee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Brett T. Agee sold 61,905 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,031,956.35.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RNGR opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 60.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

