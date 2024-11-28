Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $57,512.60 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2024

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) Director James Offerdahl sold 548 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $57,512.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,392.95. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Offerdahl also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 28th, James Offerdahl sold 1,013 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $74,931.61.

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.84 and a beta of 1.58. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1,910.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after buying an additional 683,957 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Q2 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Q2 by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Q2 from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QTWO

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.