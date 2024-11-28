Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $57,512.60 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director James Offerdahl sold 548 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $57,512.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,392.95. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Offerdahl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Q2 alerts:

On Wednesday, August 28th, James Offerdahl sold 1,013 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $74,931.61.

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.84 and a beta of 1.58. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1,910.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after buying an additional 683,957 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Q2 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Q2 by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Q2 from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QTWO

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.