Insider Selling: Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) Director Daniel R. Kozlowski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,668,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,960,991.80. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pure Cycle Stock Up 0.2 %

Pure Cycle stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.81 million, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.92. Pure Cycle Co. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 16.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 7.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 253.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 19,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

(Get Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.