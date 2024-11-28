Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Sells 3,882 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Anne Spangenberg sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $723,721.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,571,720.62. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $191.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $198.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.53.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,646,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $646,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,420 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,263 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 904.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,011,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,216,000 after purchasing an additional 910,430 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

