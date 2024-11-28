Insider Selling: Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Sells 805,227 Shares of Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,146,004 shares in the company, valued at $518,077,098. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altice USA alerts:

On Tuesday, November 19th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Thursday, November 14th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Friday, November 8th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Monday, November 4th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Friday, November 1st, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Monday, October 28th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Friday, October 25th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,875. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Altice USA had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATUS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 191,508 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 120.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,527,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 834,030 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Altice USA by 476.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 468,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 387,655 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,868 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.