Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells 1,469 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $368,689.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,677.18. This represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.74. 718,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of -96.70 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $304.39.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.