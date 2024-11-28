Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys 8,500 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $137,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,713,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,825,704.22. This trade represents a 0.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 37,748 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $596,795.88.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,100 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $129,033.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,170 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $130,311.50.

On Thursday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $133,790.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,137 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,882.40.

On Thursday, October 31st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 150,432 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $2,330,191.68.

On Friday, September 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,005 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $92,116.70.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,390 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $125,850.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,865 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $89,910.45.

On Thursday, September 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,889 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $74,899.48.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of -0.06. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 90.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Donegal Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 95.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

