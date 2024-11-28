Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance
Shares of LAPR stock remained flat at $25.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
