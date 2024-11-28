Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and traded as high as $31.61. Innovator IBD 50 ETF shares last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 158,045 shares.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $101.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.

Institutional Trading of Innovator IBD 50 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFTY. Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 233,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 124,582 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,422,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Company Profile

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

