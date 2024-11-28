Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Informa Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. 536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. Informa has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

