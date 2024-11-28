Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Informa Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. 536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. Informa has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $22.75.
About Informa
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Informa
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.