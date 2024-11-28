Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth $1,241,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 2,170.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 31,927 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,323,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after buying an additional 243,489 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth $10,171,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.14. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.80.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

