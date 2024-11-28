Independent Advisor Alliance Has $678,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Humana were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Humana by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,173,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,705,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,810,000 after acquiring an additional 26,056 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in Humana by 115.4% in the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $296.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $526.47.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Leerink Partnrs cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Partners cut Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.