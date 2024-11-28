Independent Advisor Alliance Has $579,000 Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,461,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,962,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,042,000 after acquiring an additional 527,716 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 11.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,953,000 after purchasing an additional 222,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 58.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 430,718 shares in the company, valued at $13,782,976. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $6,038,079.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 512,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,593,397. This represents a 26.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,065,467 shares of company stock worth $35,434,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 0.3 %

BROS stock opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 183.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.47. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

