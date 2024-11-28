Independent Advisor Alliance Has $506,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in First Solar were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.04.

First Solar Stock Up 0.1 %

First Solar stock opened at $192.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.88 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.