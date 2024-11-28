Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $224.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Impinj

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 4,264,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at $155,006,638.64. This represents a 14.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $43,712.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,870.05. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,674 shares of company stock valued at $131,623,305. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,384,000 after buying an additional 35,893 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Impinj by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $189.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.64 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.50. Impinj has a 12-month low of $78.17 and a 12-month high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Impinj had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

