Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) Declares Dividend of GBX 22.90

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.29) per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON IPX opened at GBX 340 ($4.31) on Thursday. Impax Asset Management Group has a one year low of GBX 310 ($3.93) and a one year high of GBX 575 ($7.29). The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 365.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 392.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £435.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,042.13, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 620 ($7.86) to GBX 560 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Insider Transactions at Impax Asset Management Group

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.63), for a total value of £9,490 ($12,030.93). Company insiders own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

