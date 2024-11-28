IMAX’s (IMAX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,RTT News reports.

IMAX has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $26.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.53%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 78,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

