IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 59.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 155,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,635,000 after buying an additional 58,064 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $421.76 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $455.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

