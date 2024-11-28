ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Down 6% on Insider Selling

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $156.95 and last traded at $157.78. Approximately 155,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 273,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.81.

Specifically, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $331,734.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICUI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

ICU Medical Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 2,966.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 137,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 104,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 2,676.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after buying an additional 100,345 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,650,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth $10,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

