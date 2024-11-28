i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Stock Price Up 11.3% – Still a Buy?

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08. 1,663,735 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 993,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark upgraded i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.90.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at i-80 Gold

The firm has a market cap of C$354.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.41.

In other news, Director Richard Scott Young acquired 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,800.00. Insiders bought a total of 269,150 shares of company stock worth $170,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.