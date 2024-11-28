i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Senior Officer Purchases C$10,580.00 in Stock

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Roger Savarie purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$10,580.00.

David Roger Savarie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, David Roger Savarie bought 10,150 shares of i-80 Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,815.50.

On Monday, November 18th, David Roger Savarie purchased 10,000 shares of i-80 Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

On Friday, November 15th, David Roger Savarie acquired 17,500 shares of i-80 Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,925.00.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

IAU opened at C$0.92 on Thursday. i-80 Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$354.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark raised shares of i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.90.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

Further Reading

