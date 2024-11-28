Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Sells 200,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Equitable by 61.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 892.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 86.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is -88.07%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,263,672.90. This trade represents a 4.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This trade represents a 15.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,605. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

