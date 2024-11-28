Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,087 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 2.7% of Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $877.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $765.83 and a 200 day moving average of $696.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $908.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $375.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. This represents a 99.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,866 shares of company stock worth $133,393,921. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.