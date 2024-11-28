Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 64,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 286,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Hycroft Mining Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hycroft Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hycroft Mining by 12.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 22,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 37.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

