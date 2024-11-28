HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.68.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $722.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,674.42, a PEG ratio of 88.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $589.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $754.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,695,632.56. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,391 shares of company stock worth $29,101,488. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.