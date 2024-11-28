Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.56 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.2123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

