Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.56 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.2123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Howden Joinery Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.