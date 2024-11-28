Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp Extends Business Combination Deadline with DepositHorizon Space Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:HSPOU) recently announced in an 8-K SEC filing that it has extended the deadline for its initial business combination. The com

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Horizon Space Acquisition I’s 8K filing here.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also