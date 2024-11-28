Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $425.96 and last traded at $427.19. Approximately 2,293,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,392,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $427.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $424.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $405.95 and a 200 day moving average of $370.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,767,449,000 after acquiring an additional 433,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,819,679,000 after purchasing an additional 205,954 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,516,827,000 after buying an additional 795,438 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after buying an additional 100,139 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

