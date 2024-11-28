HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

HIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Capmk raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. 7,606,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $512.39 million, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 3.43.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 35.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,894,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,231 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 202.4% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

