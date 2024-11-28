Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Sells $16,300.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $16,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,017,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,490.77. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Van Ludwig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $16,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. Heritage Global Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 53.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 11.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

