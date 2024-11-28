Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Sells $16,300.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $16,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,017,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,490.77. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
David Van Ludwig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 19th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $16,100.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. Heritage Global Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.
