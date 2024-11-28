Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Up 149.0% in November

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 149.0% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hengan International Group Price Performance
Shares of HEGIY stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.53. 38,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,921. Hengan International Group has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hengan International Group
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.