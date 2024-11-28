Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Up 149.0% in November

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 149.0% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HEGIY stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.53. 38,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,921. Hengan International Group has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

