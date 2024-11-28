HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.09 and last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 32091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HealthStream Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.35.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,960.78. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,345,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HealthStream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,570,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HealthStream by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after buying an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 530,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after buying an additional 35,350 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

